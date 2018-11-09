12 Charity Connection

Skip to content
WPRI.com
Providence
43°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Coronavirus
Crime
Politics
Your Local Election HQ
Washington DC Bureau
US & World
It’s Good News
Pinpoint Traffic
Meet The Team
eNews & Alerts
News Links
Sky Drone 12
ReportIt!
Top Stories
Raimondo expected to lay out specifics about Phase 2 of reopening RI’s economy
Video
Top Stories
Weather Now: Warmer and Sunny Today, Showers Tonight
Video
US immunologist warns of ‘darkest winter’ if virus rebounds
Cranston bus company travels to Washington DC for caravan supporting drivers
Video
Trump presses for schools to reopen, takes dig at Fauci
Video
Weather
Detailed 7 Day
Weather Now
Radar
Hour-by-Hour
Weather Blog
Ocean, Bay & Beach
Severe Weather
Pinpoint Traffic
Winter Resources
Flight Tracker
Active Weather Alerts
Closings and Delays
Power Outages
Weather App
WATCH
Video Center
Live Streaming: Eyewitness News
Live Streaming: CBS News
Live Cams
FOX Providence
The CW Providence
myRITV
TV Schedule
12 on 12
12 on 12: It’s Good News!
Coronavirus: 12 Things to Know
The Impact of Opioids
State of the Bay
The Business of Cannabis
The Mafia Tapes
An American Debate
Street Stories
Who To Know
FindMyRI
Podcasts
Special Reports
Target 12
Tim White
Walt Buteau
Ted Nesi
Steph Machado
Eli Sherman
Inside the Mafia
Top Stories
New Bedford cases still growing quickly, even as Mass. eyes reopening
Video
Top Stories
Providence postpones Thursday’s tax sale amid pandemic
Top Stories
Study suggests test used in RI may miss many coronavirus cases
Video
‘There was a pent-up demand’: Testing sites in RI’s urban core find high rate of cases
Video
Raimondo remains confident in RI reopening plan despite Fauci remarks
COVID-19 cases still growing quickly in some RI communities two months into crisis
Video
12 For Action
Consumer Guide
Recalls And Warnings
Parent Guide
Gas Tracker
Contact Call 12 For Action
Volunteer with Call 12 for Action
Top Stories
Reported staffing shortage at North Smithfield nursing home leaves resident’s family concerned
Video
Top Stories
Counterfeit coupons are circulating on social media, BBB warns
Video
Top Stories
BBB: Phony websites preying on those seeking PPE, cleaning products
Video
Doctor: Don’t go out and buy a pulse oximeter to check for COVID-19
Video
BBB warns of uptick in ‘Animal Crossing’ scams
‘They’re the backbone’: Pawtucket mayor asks residents to support small businesses
Video
Sports
High School
College
Hometown Hero
Double OT
NFL Draft
Patriots: New England Nation
Celtics
Bruins
Red Sox
PawSox
Providence Bruins
The Big Tournament
The Big Game
Friday Night Blitz: High School Football
Top Stories
Minor League baseball ‘unlikely’ this year; are PawSox done?
Video
Top Stories
Henry Grimes takes part in WPRI Backyard Circuit
Video
Kraft auctioning off Super Bowl LI championship ring for All In Challenge
Richard Seymour voted into Patriots Hall of Fame
Video
AP source: MLB owners approve plan to start season in July
Local Programs
Newsmakers
Executive Suite
Dan Yorke State of Mind
Patriots: New England Nation
Successful Living
Who To Know
12 on 12
Top Stories
Newsmakers 5/8/2020: RI Commerce Secretary Stefan Pryor
Video
Top Stories
Newsmakers 5/1/2020: Congressman David Cicilline
Video
Top Stories
Newsmakers 4/24/2020: Impact of pandemic on nursing homes
Video
Newsmakers 4/17/2020: RI Dept. of Administration Dir. Brett Smiley
Video
The Rhode Show
Watch Live Streaming Weekdays 9-10am
Happening Here
Food & Drink
Homelife
Style
Living Healthy
Money Matters
Talking Tech
Rhode Extra
Contests
Rhody Deals
Top Stories
Family Fun with The #DoGoodFromHome Challenge
Video
Top Stories
The Rhode Home: Grand Reopening
Video
Preparing Your Financial Future
Video
Helping grads polish up their digital presence
Video
PCD Adapting it’s Summer Program
Video
More
Community
Community Events Calendar
Who To Know
Cold Case Cards
12 Gives Back
Rescue a Pet
Nesi’s Notes
Small But Strong
Opioid Crisis
Black History Month
Remarkable Women
Veterans Voices
Border Report Tour
Japan 2020
About Us
Work For Us
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Your Opinion Matters
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Contests
Search
Search
Search
Live Now
Live Now
Watch Eyewitness News This Morning
12 Charity Connection
ALS RI Chapter marks 30 years of service with new initiative
Video
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:
Select a weather link:
Detailed 7 Day
Weather Now
Live Radar
Hour-by-Hour
Weather Blog
Ocean, Bay & Beach
Severe Weather
Closings
Power Outages
Traffic
Flight Tracker
Remote View: Live Web Cams
Get Alerts
Get Weather & News Apps
ALL PINPOINT WEATHER
Coronavirus: Complete Coverage
Raimondo expected to lay out specifics about Phase 2 of reopening RI’s economy
Video
US immunologist warns of ‘darkest winter’ if virus rebounds
Cranston bus company travels to Washington DC for caravan supporting drivers
Video
Trump presses for schools to reopen, takes dig at Fauci
Video
Cats with no symptoms spread virus to other cats in lab test
‘I felt like I won the lottery’: Providence woman randomly selected for voluntary COVID-19 research test
Video
National Police Week: Thanking officers all the more important during pandemic
Video
New Bedford cases still growing quickly, even as Mass. eyes reopening
Video
ALS RI Chapter marks 30 years of service with new initiative
Video
Información de coronavirus para el miercoles, 13 de Mayo
Video
Burrillville family makes thousands of masks for first responders
Video
Providence postpones Thursday’s tax sale amid pandemic
More Coronavirus
Stories Trending Now
‘I felt like I won the lottery’: Providence woman randomly selected for voluntary COVID-19 research test
Video
Warm and Sunny Today, Showers Likely Tonight
Video
COVID-19 TRACKING: Maps, Charts & Interactive Data
Reported staffing shortage at North Smithfield nursing home leaves resident’s family concerned
Video
New Bedford cases still growing quickly, even as Mass. eyes reopening
Video
12 on 12 Digital Originals
12 on 12 | Coronavirus: 12 Things to Know
Video
12 on 12: The Impact of Opioids
Video
12 on 12: The Impact of Opioids
Video
More 12 on 12 Digital Originals
#FindMyRI: Unique RI Stories
#FindMyRI: Showcasing RI’s unique people and places
Video
#FindMyRI: Helping needy families with a little hope and faith
Video
#FindMyRI: Twins bring holiday tradition back to Tiverton
Video
#FindMyRI: Goodnight Woonsocket
Video
FindMyRI: Pond life in Coventry
Video
#FindMyRI: The Snowbird
Video
FindMyRI: Shayna’s Place
Video
Find My RI: Backyard lighthouse shining bright in West Warwick
Video
FindMyRI: Burrillville Rocks
More FindMyRI
Don't Miss
Burrillville family makes thousands of masks for first responders
Video
Despite pandemic, Make-A-Wish still manages to make dreams come true
Video
Rustic Drive-In to open for the season under new restrictions
‘Knock It Off’ hand sanitizer hitting the shelves
Video
Margaritas to go?: RI restaurants prepare to sell mixed drinks with takeout orders
Video
RI teen trumpeter offers anthem of hope during COVID-19 crisis
Video
Author says prequel to ‘Twilight’ series will arrive Aug. 4