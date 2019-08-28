2019 Superintendent Surveys: Woonsocket

Patrick McGee- Woonsocket School District

1. What’s the number one thing parents and students should know about this district this year

We are stressing the importance of building positive, healthy relationships with our students. This will include the utilization of Restorative Practices at all of our schools within the next two years.

2. What is the biggest challenge your district faces?

Our biggest challenge continues to be the need for more state and local funding.

3. What is the vaccination rate for your district and what is your policy for opting out? Have you seen a spike or decline in the number of parents opting out over the last two years?

Our vaccination rate is 93%. We have seen a spike in the opting-out, which is primarily due to the HPV vaccine.

4. Some school districts in the state are banning electronic devices/cell phones. What is your current policy? Do you have plans to also ban electronic devices? If so, why?

Our policy on electronic devices permits students to bring them to school, but they must be kept it in their locker. At this point, the school committee does not plan on banning cell phones/electronic devices.

5. Tell us something nobody knows about your district.

We are a very resilient district and community.

