2019 Superintendent Surveys: South Kingstown

Robert Hicks – South Kingstown School District

1. What’s the number one thing parents and students should know about this district this year?

South Kingstown is a community where education is valued and well supported by the community. It is a forward-thinking district with programs that develop the whole child. We have outstanding programs that enhance academics and at the same time promote the students’ talents in art, music, and sports. Some of the progressive opportunities we offer are the Dual Language Immersion Program and a STEAM curriculum at our elementary schools, many career exploration offerings at the middle schools and Career and Technical Programs such as; computer science, biomedical, CNA and EMT at the high school. We continue to look at areas students have expressed interest and develop programming that addresses those areas. Many new experiences for our students are on the horizon.

2. What is the biggest challenge your district faces?

This year the South Kingstown Schools are facing the impact of a significant drop in school aid. This has caused layoffs and program reductions.

3. What is the vaccination rate for your district and what is your policy for opting out? Have you seen a spike or decline in the number of parents opting out over the last two years?

2018-2019 Summary Rates

Grade Total Students at Grade Level Assessed # Students Fully Immunized* % Students Fully Immunized* % Students Fully Immunized Statewide* K 273 260 95.2% 95.8% 9 336 259 77.1% 81.3% 8 320 228 71.3% 75.7% 7 287 107 37.3% 75.3% 12 337 207 61.4% 84.8%

Kindergarten Immunization Rates

School Type DTaP Polio MMR HepB Varicella Fully Immunized catholic 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% charter 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% independent private 64.7% 64.7% 70.6% 70.6% 70.6% 64.7% public 98.0% 98.0% 97.5% 98.5% 97.5% 96.5% Statewide (All Schools) 97.4% 97.6% 97.4% 98.3% 97.0% 95.8%

7th Grade Immunization Rates

School Type HepB MMR Polio Tdap Varicella MVC4 HPV Fully Immunized catholic 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 96.2% 100.0% 96.2% 73.1% 73.1% charter 100.0% 95.0% 100.0% 95.0% 100.0% 95.0% 50.0% 45.0% independent private 75.0% 75.0% 75.0% 75.0% 75.0% 75.0% 50.0% 50.0% public 99.6% 99.2% 99.6% 43.9% 99.6% 43.5% 35.0% 32.5% Statewide (All Schools) 97.7% 97.3% 97.6% 89.7% 97.2% 88.8% 79.3% 75.3%

8th Grade Immunization Rates

School Type 2+HPV* catholic 75.8% charter 52.4% independent private 37.5% public 74.4% Statewide (All Schools) 75.7%

9th Grade Immunization Rates

School Type HPV Series Completion* catholic 67.3% independent private 100.0% public 80.9% Statewide (All Schools) 81.3%

12th Grade Immunization Rates

School Type MCV4* catholic 83.3% independent private 85.7% public 51.7% Statewide (All Schools) 84.8%

4. Some school districts in the state are banning electronic devices/cell phones. What is your current policy? Do you have plans to also ban electronic devices? If so, why?

Cell Phone/Laptop/Electronic Device Use: Students may use cell phones, school-issued laptops or other electronic devices during class time for academic purposes with teacher permission. These devices may be used by students during advisory and lunch. Students are not permitted to use cell phones, earbuds, and other electronic devices in hallways or during passing time.

A minor violation is the improper use of a cell phone or other device during the school day (i.e. playing a computer game or texting). Minor violations should be addressed by the classroom teacher except in rare circumstances.

A major violation is the use of a cell phone or other device to video record, audio record, or photograph any student or staff member without his or her consent. Under no circumstances is this permissible. Consequences for violations are outlined in the Disciplinary Infraction Table, In addition to those consequences, administration will consider other actions for major violations on a case-by-case basis, including removal from class, bullying/harassment investigation, or police involvement.

5. Tell us something nobody knows about your district.

In Peace Dale the first kindergarten in America was established for the well-being of the mill workers and their families.

BACK TO SCHOOL LINKS: In-Depth Coverage | Back to School Expo | Sign Up: Pinpoint Closing Network | Bus Stop Forecast

Back to School Headlines