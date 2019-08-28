2019 Superintendent Surveys: Scituate

Carol Blanchette – Scituate School District

1. What’s the number one thing parents and students should know about this district this year?

How commuted the entire community of Scituate is in providing an excellent education.

2. What is the biggest challenge your district faces?

The challenge is being a small district; which also happens to be a strength.

3. What is the vaccination rate for your district and what is your policy for opting out? Have you seen a spike or decline in the number of parents opting out over the last two years?

Have not seen a spike in opting out. We follow the DOH regulations.

4. Some school districts in the state are banning electronic devices/cell phones. What is your current policy? Do you have plans to also ban electronic devices? If so, why?

There are no plans to ban electronic devices.

5. Tell us something nobody knows about your district.

We have an extremely talented and student-focused team of building administrators in Scituate.

