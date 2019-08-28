2019 Superintendent Surveys: North Kingstown

Breaking News
Philip Auger – North Kingstown School District

1.     What’s the number one thing parents and students should know about this district this year?

We are a very high performing district. 

 2. What is the biggest challenge your district faces?

It is always a challenge to address the needs of low performing students.

3. What is the vaccination rate for your district and what is your policy for opting out?  Have you seen a spike or decline in the number of parents opting out over the last two years? 

We follow state law. The opt-out rate is very low.

4. Some school districts in the state are banning electronic devices/cell phones. What is your current policy? Do you have plans to also ban electronic devices? If so, why?  

Our elementary and middle students keep them in their lockers.  We will be incorporating this for HS this year as well.

5. Tell us something nobody knows about your district.

We now have career and tech programs in Engineering/Robotics, Business, Information Technology, and Music.

