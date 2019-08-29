2019 Superintendent Surveys: Newport

Colleen Burns Jermain – Newport School District

1. What’s the number one thing parents and students should know about this district this year?

Attendance is important. All families need to work with their children to ensure they arrive on time and are ready to learn.

2. What is the biggest challenge your district faces?

Supporting unfunded mandates with limited finances while trying to improve student performance and support teacher and administrator development.

3. What is the vaccination rate for your district and what is your policy for opting out? Have you seen a spike or decline in the number of parents opting out over the last two years?

K – 94.2%, Grade 7 – 66.4%, Grade 8 – 63.4%, Grade 9 – 72.8%, Grade 12 – 72.6%. School Nurse Teachers have responded that they have seen a slight increase in exemptions.

4. Some school districts in the state are banning electronic devices/cell phones. What is your current policy? Do you have plans to also ban electronic devices? If so, why?

This is currently under discussion as policy is being written. The practice has been to restrict cell phone access in a classroom setting with teacher permission and student use is only allowed during passing time and a student’s assigned lunch period at the high school only. PK-8 cell phones are to be put in lockers and not used during the school day.

5. Tell us something nobody knows about your district.

BACK TO SCHOOL LINKS: In-Depth Coverage | Back to School Expo | Sign Up: Pinpoint Closing Network | Bus Stop Forecast

Back to School Headlines