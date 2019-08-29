2019 Superintendent Surveys: Middletown

Rosemarie Kraeger – Middletown School District

1. What’s the number one thing parents and students should know about this district this year?

The district has adopted a new student information system called PowerSchool. This system will enhance our communication with students and families. PowerSchool will help students understand their own learning: show them their progress, give real-time feedback and scores, and foster engagement in learning through content and assignments. Parents will benefit from transparency of their child’s assignments, scores, and grades, getting real-time insight into their child’s learning, growth, and weaknesses. Parents can effectively support their children outside of the classroom.

2. What is the biggest challenge your district faces?

The biggest challenge facing the district this year is funding. We are working with a level-funded budget. Maintaining the services and supports for students has been a struggle as we balanced the budget. The School Committee has been thoughtful about the reductions attempting to minimize the impact on students. We have looked at realignment opportunities as budget reductions were made.

3. What is the vaccination rate for your district and what is your policy for opting out? Have you seen a spike or decline in the number of parents opting out over the last two years?

It appears that the same number of “opting out” requests have been the same. Our Nurse/Teachers work diligently to inform and educate families about the need for vaccinations as a preventive approach.

4. Some school districts in the state are banning electronic devices/cell phones. What is your current policy? Do you have plans to also ban electronic devices? If so, why?

Our district does not ban electronic devices/cells. Students are required to turn off their cell phones during school hours. Currently, there are no plans to change this.

5. Tell us something nobody knows about your district.

Our school district believes in strong community outreach. We will be working toward improving communication and transparency at the school and district level. Our website will be updated and a Facebook page will be created. We have a strong military population in our district as we serve Newport Naval Base. We have a dedicated and committed staff that recognizes the value of education and ensuring success for ALL students.

