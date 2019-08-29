2019 Superintendent Surveys: Johnston

Bernard DiLullo – Johnston School District

1. What’s the number one thing parents and students should know about this district this year?

We consider the education of a child a shared responsibility. Those accountable are the student, the family, administrators, teachers, support staff and the community. When all of these roles are working collectively and cooperatively toward educating the child, student success is inevitable.

2. What is the biggest challenge your district faces?

Student attendance is a significant component of student success. Students must be in school every day to meet the educational standards set for them. When a student has excessive absences, they miss the instruction for that day and the interactions that the instruction produces. Each student is a critical member of the classroom community and they contribute to the richness of the learning experience. It is important for families to ensure that their children are present each day to fully benefit from the education schools offer. Students should only miss school for illness.

3. What is the vaccination rate for your district and what is your policy for opting out? Have you seen a spike or decline in the number of parents opting out over the last two years?

Vaccinations continue to be required for entry into school. A physician’s note is required to waive this requirement. Students are not admitted to school if they do not have the required vaccinations or documentation for a waiver. Our vaccination rate for kindergarten students is 88.7%.

4. Some school districts in the state are banning electronic devices/cell phones. What is your current policy? Do you have plans to also ban electronic devices? If so, why?

Johnston has not banned electronic devices in schools and in fact has embraced their appropriate use for educational purposes in the classroom.. Each of our students is issued a Chromebook computer for their use throughout the day and at home. Cell phones can be carried but not used during class time unless for a specific class activity.

5. Tell us something nobody knows about your district.

The district has adopted The Vision of the Graduate developed at Johnston High School as our guiding principle in educating the whole child. The Vision of the Graduate outlines the five components of a successful high school graduate which include being a self-directed learner, an informed thinker, a healthy being, a global citizen and an effective communicator. As the district moves forward, our students will have experiences that develop each of these components from preschool through grade 12.

