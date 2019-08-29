2019 Superintendent Surveys: Jamestown

Ken Duva – Jamestown School District

1. What’s the number one thing parents and students should know about this district this year?

Our district is centered around 4 overarching values

High expectations for students and educators

Student voice

Shared responsibility

Strong community partnerships

Our 2015-2019 District Strategic Plan will be due for a review. We will be bringing our school community together to create a new 5-year strategic plan for our district. We welcome all members of our school community to get involved!

2. What is the biggest challenge your district faces?

Our greatest challenge is also our greatest strength – our size! We need to be resourceful and creative with our funding, the programs we offer to our students and the resources that we have. On the other hand, we have too notch educators, hard-working students and an extremely supportive community, school committee, and town council! Our community is the reason that our school district high performing and rich in opportunities.

3. What is the vaccination rate for your district and what is your policy for opting out? Have you seen a spike or decline in the number of parents opting out over the last two years?

We follow the state policy which allows parents to opt-out of the student vaccination process for medical and religious reasons. In the 2018 – 2019 school year, we had 98.1% of kindergartners vaccinated, 86.7% of seventh graders, and 88.9% of eighth-graders. The vaccination rate in grades seven and eight has dipped slightly since 2016.

4. Some school districts in the state are banning electronic devices/cell phones. What is your current policy? Do you have plans to also ban electronic devices? If so, why?

Cell phone devices are prohibited during school hours unless the student has permission from a staff member to use their device. All students have access to use an office phone if there is a need to call home. Our students in grades 3 – 8 are provided 1:1 Chromebooks to use during the school day and at home.

5. Tell us something nobody knows about your district.

Jamestown is a hidden gem. Our natural resources are an integral part of our educational experience. One of our most valuable resources is our community. We are very fortunate for the large military population that chooses to live in Jamestown while attending the Newport Naval Academy. The local merchants, artists, musicians, and residents enhance our learning community through projected based learning, STEAM, and real-world experiences. A favorite experience for our elementary students is ocean science with the Conanicut Island Sailing Foundation while our middle school students experience Island Treasures featuring the many talents of our local community.

