2019 Superintendent Surveys: East Greenwich

Victor Mercurio – East Greenwich School District

1. What’s the number one thing parents and students should know about this district this year?

We are implementing a new K-2 ELA curriculum program this year that is the work of many practitioner stakeholders in the school district.

2. What is the biggest challenge your district faces?

We are seeing increases in student enrollment across the district that compel us to make sure that every dollar allocated reaches the highest number of students possible.

3. What is the vaccination rate for your district and what is your policy for opting out? Have you seen a spike or decline in the number of parents opting out over the last two years?

Our policy is consistent with current regulation and law. Rates have not fluctuated significantly over the last two years.

4. Some school districts in the state are banning electronic devices/cell phones. What is your current policy? Do you have plans to also ban electronic devices? If so, why?

Students are allowed to use their phones at the high school level during class passings and lunches. We do not have plans to change the existing policy.

5. Tell us something nobody knows about your district.

We are entering the second year of having a full-time Director of Teaching and Learning in the district and have made significant strides in the area of curriculum development and district facilitated exploration of best practices in teaching and learning to support teachers, staff, and students.

