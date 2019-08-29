2019 Superintendent Surveys: Cumberland

Robert Mitchell – Cumberland School District

1. What’s the number one thing parents and students should know about this district this year?

Parents and students should know that our number one goal is to ensure that all students meet proficiency or above on all grade-level standards. We believe that our schools can perform as well or better than the highest performing schools in Rhode Island and beyond. As educators, we have a responsibility to help all students learn what they are expected to learn at every grade level.

2. What is the biggest challenge your district faces?

Like most districts, we have financial challenges. Although we do not believe that an unlimited supply of funding is the answer, we could do more to support students and staff if we had the funds to fulfill our vision of being one of the top-performing districts in the state. Our motto is No Excuses Only Results.

3. What is the vaccination rate for your district and what is your policy for opting out? Have you seen a spike or decline in the number of parents opting out over the last two years?

Grade Total Students at Grade Level Assessed # Students Fully Immunized* % Students Fully Immunized* % Students Fully Immunized Statewide* K 527 525 99.6% 95.8% 9 491 425 86.6% 81.3% 8 408 286 70.1% 75.7% 7 390 308 79.0% 75.3% 12 423 410 96.9% 84.8%

4. Some school districts in the state are banning electronic devices/cell phones. What is your current policy? Do you have plans to also ban electronic devices? If so, why?

Provided below is language from our High School Student/Parent Handbook. We do not plan to make any changes at this time.

5. Tell us something nobody knows about your district.

We are proud of the fact that we have made significant progress in our performance on the state assessment over the last four years (2015-2018) in grades 3 through 8. During that time, we have moved from 9th in the state on the math assessment to 4th and from 17th in the state to 4th in English Language Arts (ELA). We are currently a top 5 performing district in the state on both math and ELA state assessments for grades 3 through 8.

