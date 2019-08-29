2019 Superintendent Surveys: Cranston

Jeannine Nota Masse – Cranston School District

1. What’s the number one thing parents and students should know about this district this year?

We are continuing to pursue a 5 year master plan for improving our school facilities. We hope to have a bond question on the 2020 ballot for approval of a school facility improvement plan.

2. What is the biggest challenge your district faces?

Student attendance is a concern for us and many other districts. We’re also continually working to improve our facilities for our students and staff.

3. What is the vaccination rate for your district and what is your policy for opting out? Have you seen a spike or decline in the number of parents opting out over the last two years?

We have a very high vaccination rate in our district schools. Most of our schools are in the 90% for vaccination completion. In the RIDOH report, Cranston is reported with some private/Catholic schools, which skews our data. For a quick look, copy and click this link and for details.

I am unsure if we have seen a spike in refusals, but we do have a procedure that follows RIDOH guidelines for opting out.

4. Some school districts in the state are banning electronic devices/cell phones. What is your current policy? Do you have plans to also ban electronic devices? If so, why?

We do not outright ban use of electronic devices in our schools, we use them as part of our BYOD (Bring you own device) policy. We use devices to enhance education and to teach responsible use of them in the classroom. We also follow a technology acceptable use policy. That being said, unfortunately, cell phones and ear buds can be a distraction in our schools, especially in our high schools.

5. Tell us something nobody knows about your district.

We have recently expanded out CTE ( Career and Technical Education) programs to Cranston High School East. We have Criminal Justice, JROTC and Plumbing available to students statewide, in addition to our 11 programs at Cranston West.

