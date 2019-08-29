2019 Superintendent Surveys: Chariho

Barry Ricci – Chariho School District

1. What’s the number one thing parents and students should know about this district this year?

Last year we hired our first part-time Development Officer, Dr. Katie Kirokosian, who led the way in facilitating the formation of our first Development Plan, which you can read here »

As part of her position responsibilities, Dr. Kirokosian has also facilitated the writing and subsequent award of several competitive grants. Including: $25,000 XQ+RI Planning Grant and the Prepare RI Middle School Career Exploration Grant.

At a future School Committee meeting, Dr. Kirokosian will provide a full report, which will include the award of several other competitive grants.

2. What is the biggest challenge your district faces?

Student behaviors are becoming more concerning, especially among our younger students. We have made several policy and staffing adjustments to guarantee the right of all students to learn in disruption-free environment.

3. What is the vaccination rate for your district and what is your policy for opting out? Have you seen a spike or decline in the number of parents opting out over the last two years?

Here are the immunization rates all districts: http://www.health.ri.gov/data/vaccination/

I am not aware of a spike of opt-outs over the last two years.

4. Some school districts in the state are banning electronic devices/cell phones. What is your current policy? Do you have plans to also ban electronic devices? If so, why?

Use of Cell Phones and Other Personal Electronics Are Not Allowed in Instructional Spaces (unless permission granted by Teacher), Student Services’ Spaces (unless permission granted by Provider), and Administrative Spaces (unless permission granted by Administrator or Designee)

5. Tell us something nobody knows about your district.

Our Annual Report is going digital, and will be distributed in late August. If you don’t receive one or if you prefer a paper copy, please reach out to Report author Donna Sieczkiewicz at donna.sieczkiewicz @chariho.k12.ri.us.

With the use of federal funds, we are in the initial stages of developing and implementing a student mentor program. We wil be ready to implement in the fall. If you have an interest in program development, serving on an advisory board, or in being a mentor, please send an email to me at barry.ricci@chariho.k12.ri.us.

Chariho HIgh School will be hosting a Chinese exchange teacher for the upcoming school year. We need a temporary host family to help the exchange teacher adjust to life in our community. Ideally, the host family would provide a complimentary bedroom, meals and basic transportation for the exchange teacher for up to two weeks upon their arrival in August. Interested parties may contact john.pecoraro@chariho.k12.ri.us for information.

