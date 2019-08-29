2019 Superintendent Surveys: Central Falls

Victor Capellan – Central Falls School District

1. What’s the number one thing parents and students should know about this district this year?

Central Falls is a city rich in history, diversity and entrepreneurial spirit. The city’s diverse population offers an abundance of cultural riches – culinary, artistic, linguistic and beyond. At the same time, this wealth of diversity also provides bridges to nearly 100 countries abroad. In September, we will continue to celebrate the gift of multi-language learning by reopening the Margaret I. Robertson school as a Pre-K to Grade 6 Dual Language Academy. Students enrolled will engage in student-centered learning and teaching that is half in English and half in Spanish while teams of teachers will collaborate around the development, facilitation, and delivery of instruction. To learn more, please visit the CFSD website at www.cfschools.net.

2. What is the biggest challenge your district faces?

During the 18/19 school year, the Central Falls School District saw a net gain of over 400 new students registered, many of which are students who are differently-abled and/or are multi-language learners new to the country. We anticipate our enrollment to continue to grow each year, and with minimal increases in our operating budget. Our challenge is to be able to provide our students, families, and school leaders the academic, social, emotional, and cultural supports/services necessary so that each of them is positioned for success.

3. What is the vaccination rate for your district and what is your policy for opting out? Have you seen a spike or decline in the number of parents opting out over the last two years?

Our vaccination rate is high and has remained consistent over the last two years.

4. Some school districts in the state are banning electronic devices/cell phones. What is your current policy? Do you have plans to also ban electronic devices? If so, why?

No, the Central Falls School District does not have a current policy, nor do we anticipate implementing one in the near future.

5. Tell us something nobody knows about your district.

As we enter the 19/20 school year, the Central Falls School District does not have any schools identified by the Rhode Island Department of Education as schools in need of improvement. Last school year, our three identified schools exited the identification. In addition, the district’s early learning center was celebrated by earning either 4 or 5 stars by BrightStars during the 18/19 school year placing. Finally, where the district’s RICAS scores continue to fall short of expectations, data provided by the department of education as part of the school’s accountability report card show tremendous growth by CF students in the areas of ELA and ELL proficiency. The district has much more work to accomplish but is positioned to continue our acceleration forward ensuring all students are college, career, and life ready.

