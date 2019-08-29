2019 Superintendent Surveys: Burrillville

Michael Sollitto – Burrillville School District

1. What’s the number one thing parents and students should know about this district this year?

In a time when school safety is at the forefront of all our minds, we are proud of the strong collaboration established with our police and fire departments. School, police, and fire personnel meet monthly to review safety procedures and to explore new ways to improve school safety. Our Burrillville police officers are a highly visible presence, daily, in all our schools, and the BPD funds a full-time school resource officer. Police and fire personnel work with our school leaders to hold assemblies for our students and informational sessions for our school staff, parents, and community members. We want our community to know that while students are in our care each day, their safety is our highest priority.



2. What is the biggest challenge your district faces?

As with most districts, Burrillville is faced with fiscal constraints. Contractual obligations and state regulations leave a limited amount of discretionary funds. With the expansion of charter schools and the change in regulations regarding CTE program acceptance, the costs associated with students attending out of district schools has increased tremendously.



3. What is the vaccination rate for your district and what is your policy for opting out? Have you seen a spike or decline in the number of parents opting out over the last two years?

We have not seen a spike or decline in the number of parents opting out over the past two years. Our percentage of students vaccinated at each noted grade level is below:

Grade K – 97.6%

Grade 7 – 64%

Grade 8 – 61.9%

Grade 9 – 75.4%

Grade 12 – 98.6%

Source- http://www.health.ri.gov/data/schools/immunization/

4. Some school districts in the state are banning electronic devices/cell phones. What is your current policy? Do you have plans to also ban electronic devices? If so, why?

At the elementary level, students must keep electronic devices out of sight during the school day. At secondary levels, students may be allowed to use electronic devices throughout the day for specific classes or in designated areas/times. If electronic devices become disruptive to the educational process, disciplinary action may be taken. We have not discussed banning electronic devices.



5. Tell us something nobody knows about your district.

Burrillville High School offers our students a number of Career & Technical Education (CTE) programs. Several of the programs were recently approved by RIDE. Students from other districts are eligible to apply to attend Burrillville High School in any of our RIDE approved CTE programs.



BHS has the following RIDE approved CTE programs:

Environmental Science

Engineering (through Project Lead the Way)

Construction Technology

Biomedical Science (through Project Lead the Way)

Law and Public Safety



BHS also offers courses in the following locally approved CTE pathways:

Child Care

Graphic Arts

Biotechnology (partnered with Amgen)

Computer Science (partnered with Microsoft TEALS)

