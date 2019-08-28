2019 Superintendent Survey: West Warwick

Karen Tarasevich – West Warwick School District

1. What’s the number one thing parents and students should know about this district this year?

There has been a significant focus in the district professional development activities for our staff to support the social and emotional well being of our school community. On-going training includes training in bias and equity, trauma-informed training, and building resilience in students.

2. What is the biggest challenge your District faces?

The ongoing financial constraints of the budget continue to be a challenge. We are working with a level-funded budget from the previous year which forces us to make difficult decisions. Despite that, the district continues to develop programs and opportunities for students to succeed.

3. What is the vaccination rate for your district? What is your policy for opting out? Have you seen a spike or decline in the number of parents opting out over the last two years?

99%. Parents can opt out for medical or religious reasons. No, we have not seen a spike or decrease in opt outs.

4. Some school districts in the state are banning electronic devices/cell phones. What is your current policy? Do you have plans to also ban electronic devices? If so, why?

The use of cell phones or any electronic device that is non-school related is not permitted during the school day. Any such use or violation will result in confiscation and/or disciplinary consequences.

5. Tell us something nobody knows about your district.

As we learn more about and research continues to support SEL of students, we are investing a lot of our efforts in supporting students needs in these areas. We have offered increased professional development in identifying students with adverse childhood experiences that may be affecting them while they are in school, as well as outside of school and how we can best support them.

BACK TO SCHOOL LINKS: In-Depth Coverage | Back to School Expo | Sign Up: Pinpoint Closing Network | Bus Stop Forecast

Back to School Headlines