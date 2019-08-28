2019 Superintendent Survey: Tiverton

Peter Sanchioni – Tiverton School District

1. What’s the number one thing parents and students should know about this district this year?

We are implementing a new literacy program for grades K-8.

We have a new before school child care program called Early Risers. Our master calendar has seven early-release days designed for high-quality teacher professional development

2. What is the biggest challenge your district faces?

Managing our costs to keep up with revenue.

3. What is the vaccination rate for your district and what is your policy for opting out? Have you seen a spike or decline in the number of parents opting out over the last two years?

Opt out is for religious or medical reasons only. No change in opt outs.

4. Some school districts in the state are banning electronic devices/cell phones. What is your current policy? Do you have plans to also ban electronic devices? If so, why?

At the high school, our policy is electronic devices are not to be used during the instructional portion of the day. At the elementary and middle level they are to be kept in lockers or safe places at all times unless a teacher allows usage. We have a new policy banning students from taking pictures or recording other students or teachers without their express permission.

5. Tell us something nobody knows about your district.

Tiverton will be making the leap this year to a digital conversion. At some point, we will be issuing Chromebooks to all students in grade 5-12.

