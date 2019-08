ST. LOUIS (WPRI) — Panera Bread has partnered with DoorDash, Grubhub and UberEats to expand its delivery services, the company announced Wednesday.

In addition to ordering delivery through Panera's mobile app and website, customers can now order from any of the three partnering apps. In most markets, Panera-employed drivers will deliver the food, regardless of which service was used to place the order.