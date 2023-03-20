BOSTON (WPRI) — Boston Bruins legend Zdeno Chara is trading in his skates for sneakers to run in his first marathon.

The former Bruins captain announced on Instagram that he will be running in the Boston Marathon next month to support The Thomas E. Smith Foundation & The Hoyt Foundation.

“Dick and Rick Hoyt made an incredible impact on millions of people worldwide and personally helped to motivate us to our 2011 Stanley Cup Championship,” Chara wrote. “The Hoyt Foundation has an amazing legacy with the B.A.A. and this iconic marathon.”

“Tom Smith is one of the most resilient and inspiring stories. With his passion and dedication, his foundation continuously helps those affected by and living with paralysis,” he continued.

Chara, who recently turned 46, played 24 seasons in the NHL, 14 of them with Boston. He helped guide the team to 11 playoff appearances, three Eastern Conference championships, and won the Stanley Cup in 2011.

He played one season each with the Washington Capitals and the New York Islanders before signing a one-day contract with Boston in September to retire a Bruin.

Chara is encouraging his fans to donate ahead of the race on April 17.