Live Now
CBS News coverage of the impeachment trial

Yianni Kourakis gets a behind-the-scenes tour of the New England Revolution’s new home

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Yianni Kourakis was given a behind-the-scenes look of the New England Revolution’s brand new training facility. Former Rev and US Soccer Star shows Yianni why the $35 million campus has the potential to be a franchise-changing effort.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:
doleslogo

Veteran sports anchor Jack Doles hosts our weekly digital show Big Game Bound Thursdays at 1 p.m. ET. Each week, we spotlight the biggest storylines and games across the NFL utilizing our embedded reporters covering teams across the country. As always, we're keeping an eye on who might be headed to the Big Game in Miami!


Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

Don't Miss

Live Cams on WPRI.com