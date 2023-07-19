NEWPORT, R.I. (WPRI) – World No. 14 Tommy Paul defeated Ethan Quinn 6-4, 6-2 on Wednesday to advance to the quarterfinal round at the Hall of Fame Open.

It’s the 26-year-old’s first time playing the ATP 250 tournament.

“Pretty cool to go to the Tennis Hall of Fame, I love the history of tennis and everything. I actually haven’t gotten to walk through it yet but I’ll definitely do that at some point,” he said. “Just extending the grass season was a major plus for me.”

No. 1 seed Paul will face four-time Hall of Fame Open champion John Isner in the quarterfinal on Friday.

Isner defeated 8-seed Corentin Moutet 6-3, 6-4 in the Round of 16 Wednesday.

“The final eight players here… this is tough as I’ve ever seen it. Certainly tough for me, I play the No. 1 seed, so looking forward to it,” Isner said. “It’s gonna be a great match. I know we play in a couple of days. I have a good record on this court, he’s top 15 in the world, so we’ll see what happens.”