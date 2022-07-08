WORCESTER, MA (WPRI) — Worcester is just over 40 miles from Pawtucket, but Saturday Polar Park is going to feel more like McCoy Stadium on PawSox Heritage Day.

This franchise isn’t here in Worcester without everything that happened in Pawtucket and that’s the honest to God truth,” said WooSox Vice President of Communications, Bill Wanless.

“As a native Rhode Islander I know it did hurt with the move, but I will say, we very much want our fans from Rhode Island to come,” said WooSox Assistant General Manager, Brooke Cooper.

It will be a day to celebrate nearly 50 years of PawSox history.

“It’s really an unmatched history in all of minor league baseball,” said Wanless. “You go back to the longest game that happened at McCoy Stadium in 1981, the 33 inning game, that will never be broken.”

We never got to properly celebrate the history of the PawSox in our final season in 2020 because of Covid,” said Cooper. “So we knew moving to Polar Park, we wanted to do something to celebrate our fans.”

There will be special guests from the past, and current players will wear the old PawSox uniforms.

The best part is, I have to catch myself every time I go to say PawSox and say WooSox,” saud Wanless. “But now on this day, I can actually say PawSox or type PawSox, so it’s going to be great to just have that word back in our vocabulary.”

First pitch from Polar Park is at 4 p.m. on Saturday.