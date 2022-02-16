KINGSTON (WPRI) – On a night they were without star Dez Elmore, the Lady Rams saw their nation-leading 13-game win streak snapped at the hands of Dayton 47-37. It’s their first Atlantic 10 loss of the season.

The URI women have been having a historic year, with 20 wins for only the third time in program history. The Rams have even been in the conversation to make the NCAA tournament.

With the loss, URI is no longer the clear leader of the A10. The Rams and Flyers are tied in the loss column, with URI having one more win than Dayton. The two teams will face off again in Ohio in 10 days.

Sophomore Dolly Cairns had a game-high 15 points, but it was not enough for Rhody to overcome Dayton’s physicality.

Head coach Tammi Reiss said after the game that Elmore was out due to a knee injury and hopes to have her back by then.