Will Blackmon hosts Fifth Annual Youth Camp at Bishop Hendricken High School

NFL veteran, Boston College, and Bishop Hendricken alumni Will Blackmon hosed his fifth annual youth football camp at Bishop Hendricken High School on Saturday.

Blackmon and Kyle Rowley aim to bring in athletes who continue their football careers after high school and college to inspire and coach young athletes during this weekend workshop.

The weekend continues on Sunday for Blackmon and Rowley’s second annual Combine Camp for high school athletes on Sunday. Visit www.rowleyqbs.com/combine for more information and to register.