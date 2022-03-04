SMITHFIELD (WPRI) – Bryant hosts Mount St. Mary’s Saturday night in the NEC semifinal round in front of what looks to be another sellout crowd.

👀 Expecting a third straight sell out crowd at The Chace tomorrow for Bryant’s NEC Semifinal.



Students lined up well more than hour before tix went on sale at 12:30p @wpri12 pic.twitter.com/Imk79S3rdE — Morey Hershgordon (@MHershgordon) March 4, 2022

The Bulldogs beat Mount twice this season. But just last season, the Mountaineers defeated Bryant at the Chace Center to win the conference tournament and advance to the NCAA tournament.

Despite the difficulty of beating a team three times in one season, head coach Jared Grasso has faith in his group against any team.

“When we’re good, we can beat anybody in the league,” he said.

The winner advances to the championship game with a spot in the NCAA tournament on the line. Bryant will hope to make some more history this season by making it to the Big Dance for the first time in program history.