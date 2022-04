(WPRI) – Providence College head coach Ed Cooley celebrated new roster additions with a jump into the pool on Sunday. The Friars added three new weapons from the transfer portal over the weekend.

3 new weapons for Ed Cooley. A big splash in the portal and the pool. #pcbb https://t.co/Z1m4ybtnQm — Morey Hershgordon (@MHershgordon) April 17, 2022

On Friday, former Florida and Louisville guard Noah Locke announced he will be making a final stop in Providence.

Then, Sunday, La Salle big man Clifton Moore and South Carolina shooting guard Devin Carter announced their commitments to Cooley and the Friars.