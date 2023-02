(WPRI) — The West Warwick girls basketball team defeated Moses Brown 57-46 on Saturday afternoon to become the newest D2 champion. The two teams met earlier this season, when the Lady Quakers were victorious.

Elizabeth Gresian led the Lady Wizards with 21 points while Lexie Herceg added 13 points.

Jae Perez (15 points) and Lauren Bousquet (13 points) led the Lady Quakers.