PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — R.I. Public Transport Authority (RIPTA) employees voted "no confidence" in senior management Thursday in the wake of a major security breach that compromised the data of more than 12,000 workers.

The Amalgamated Transit Union (ATU) Local 618, which represents the nearly 800 people employed by RIPTA, is calling for the resignation of the public transit agency's chief officers and senior staff.