by: Sam Knox
WEST WARWICK (WPRI) — West Warwick put up two runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to defeat Classical in D3 baseball on Friday night. Dominic Carollo was solid on the mound for the Wizards, while Allen Espinal drove in Classical’s only run.