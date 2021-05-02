West Warwick dedicates DII volleyball championship to former teammate

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — On Saturday, the West Warwick girls volleyball team won the Division II championship against Classical. After losing in finals last year, the team called this season their revenge tour but the loss last year wasn’t the sole reason behind their motivation.

After winning the first set against The Purple, you could tell the Wizards were fighting for something more than a championship.

“Last year we had a really tough time and it was just a comeback I just have a bunch of emotions right now,” Senior captain Kalen Greenhalgh said.

“All season long we were calling this the revenge tour so our kids have been hyper focused especially in the last couple of weeks,” Head coach Josh Malloy said.

After losing in the fifth set in the finals last year to East Greenwich. The team knew it was their time to shine. But before winning, they faced adversity. They lost one of their own.

Former Wizards setter Hannah Cyr passed away in December 2020 at just 19 years old.

“Every game, we stepped on the court…it was for Hannah,” Greenhalgh said.

“I always have a hard time talking about Hannah….special player for this team and the community and we know she’s looking down,” Malloy said.