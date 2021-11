MADISON, Wis. (WPRI) – PC men’s basketball showed much improvement in a 63-58 win over Wisconsin Monday night. Nate Watson led the Friars with 24 points. He made 11 of the team’s 22 field goals.

Big improvements from PC from first two games. These three I like the most #pcbb



Nate Watson touches

3pt defense

Team rebounding — Morey Hershgordon (@MHershgordon) November 16, 2021

After taking a double-digit lead into the locker room, the Friars allowed the Badgers to come back in the second half.

Wasn’t pretty late but PC holds on for a 63-58 win at Wisconsin. Hopefully a win that holds strong come March. #pcbb



Reeves/Durham: 24pts, each three 3’s



Host UNH on Thursday. — Morey Hershgordon (@MHershgordon) November 16, 2021

With the win, PC improves to 3-0 on the season. The Frias are now 4-1 all time against Wisconsin. Providence returns home Thursday against New Hampshire.