KINGSTON (WPRI) – Former Louisville men’s basketball assistant coach Kenny Johnson, now an assistant at the University of Rhode Island, has been hit with a two-year show-cause that will prohibit him from recruiting.

On Thursday, the NCAA handed down the punishment in connection with Johnson’s recruiting violations he committed during his time at the University of Louisville. Johnson was with the Cardinals program from 2014-2017.

Johnson is only prohibited from recruiting during the April and July live periods in 2023 and 2024. Johnson will be able to recruit during any other month, attend high school games, be on the bench for games and participate in practices. He was hired this past spring by Archie Miller.

A few hours after the news dropped, Miller answered questions inside the Ryan Center. Watch the video above to view all of Miller’s responses regarding his program, his conversations with University President Mark Parlange and Athletic Director Thorr Bjorn and how he feels it affects his team moving forward.