SMITHFIELD, R.I. (WPRI) – Bryant snapped a two-game skid Wednesday night when the Bulldogs defeated UAlbany, 86-69, at the Chace Athletic Center.

URI transfer Antwan Walker had a career night. The forward finished with 33 points, 11 rebounds. Senior Charles Pride knocked down eight pointers and also had a big game as he finished with 28 points.

Bryant hits the road Saturday as it faces New Hampshire.