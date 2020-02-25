VIDEO NOW: PBruins Practice During 5-Game Winning Streak

WESTON, Mass. (WPRI) — Red Sox fans have a chance to score some David Ortiz souvenirs this weekend — including his dishes, dining room table and doormats.

The 10-time MLB All-Star is holding an estate sale at his home in Weston on Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. The address will be posted at 7 a.m. Friday and numbers for order of entry will be given out starting at 7:30 a.m. Saturday. Attendees must be there in person to receive a number.