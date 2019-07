NEWPORT, R.I. (WPRI) -- The International Tennis Hall of Fame inducted the Class of 2019 into the Hall on Saturday following the Hall of Fame Open Semifinals.

The Class of 2019 includes Li Na, Mary Pierce, and Yevgeny Kafelnikov. Na, China's first great tennis star, is a former World No. 2, and two-time major champion. Pierce (France) is a former World No. 2 and a two-time major champion. Kafelnikov (Russia) was a World No. 1, a two-time major champion, and an Olympic Gold Medalist.