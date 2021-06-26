Venturini, offense fuel Scituate to D-II softball title

PROVIDENCE (WPRI) – Scituate softball didn’t score a run on Friday night in an 2-0 extra innings loss in Game Two of the Division II softball championship series. But on Saturday, the Spartans offense showed up early and often in the winner-take-all championship game. Eliza Angelotti hit a bases-clearing double in the first sparking six runs in a 6-1 win over Bay View. Haley Venturini was once again outstanding, pitching a complete game allowing just one run.

The win marks the first Scituate softball championship since 2017 when the Spartans were in Division III.

