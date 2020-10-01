US soccer team forfeits match after anti-gay slur

A ball catcher wearing plastic gloves amid the new coronavirus pandemic, disinfects the ball during a local championship soccer match between Nacional and Penarol in Montevideo, Uruguay, Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020. (AP Photo/Matilde Campodonico)

SAN DIEGO (AP) — San Diego Loyal has forfeited a second-division soccer match in the United States in protest against an anti-gay slur apparently hurled at one of its players.

The comment toward openly gay player Collin Martin was said to be made near the end of the first half of Wednesday’s match against Phoenix Rising.

Martin’s teammates rallied around him as they walked off the field at halftime.

Loyal’s players and coaches took a knee after they came back out for the second half and then walked off to forfeit the match.

Loyal says the action was taken “in support of Martin and the diversity that the club stands for within its community.”