PROVIDENCE (WPRI) – The long wait is over for the University of Rhode Island football program.

For the first time since 1986, the Rams have a player selected in the NFL Draft.

Wide receiver Isaiah Coulter was drafted by the Houston Texans in the fifth round, No. 171 overall.

Morey Hershgordon caught up with Jim Fleming, the head coach at URI, moments after Coulter was drafted.