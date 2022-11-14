KINGSTON (WPRI) — Mayé Touré had a team-high 16 points to help lead the URI women’s basketball team over Providence, 74-72 on Monday night. Dolly Cairns and Madison Hattix-Covington each had 13 points.

“I thought our team really responded in the second half,” said URI Head Coach Tammi Reiss. “Defense and rebounding won us that game. When we were able to defend and get stops we had a little bit more flow offensively. First half took us a while to get matchups right, I couldn’t be prouder of this young group for battling adversity and coming through it says a lot about their growth.”

URI improves to 2-1, while PC falls to 2-1.