KINGSTON (WPRI) – On Senior Night, URI women’s basketball made history. A convincing 67-54 win, and sendoff for a group of players that turned this program around, over St. Bonaventure marked the 22nd of the season and the most ever in a single year for the program. M.P. Foppossi had a game-high 23 points and flirted with a triple double (nine assists, seven rebounds) as the Lady Rams improved to 22-4, 12-1 in Atlantic 10 play.

On Saturday, they travel to first place Dayton (22-4, 13-1) to finish the regular season. Tip time is set for 2 p.m.