KINGSTON (WPRI) – The URI women defeated Boston University 46-40 in the first round of the WNIT Friday night, the first postseason win in program history.

“I’m glad we got this one out of the way a little bit, get that monkey off our back,” said head coach Tammi Reiss. “I thought we were a little rusty from the A-10 Tournament.”

“It’s great but like I always say, it’s just one more game and we are really looking forward to the farthest we can go. We really wanted to win this one and it’s one down and we got more to go,” said Rams forward Maye Toure.

The Lady Rams will host Richmond Monday night in the second round.