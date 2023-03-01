KINGSTON (WPRI) – The URI women are fresh off their first regular season conference championship in 48 years and headed to defend their title in the Atlantic 10 tournament.

The Lady Rams departed for Wilmington, Del. Wednesday night. The Rams enter the A10 tournament as the No. 2 seed and will play Friday night at 5 p.m. against an opponent to be determined.

WATCH: @RhodyWBB practiced for the final time on campus this morning before the #A10WBB Tournament in Delaware.



Their goal of course is to win the tournament, but the first step will be winning a game, something they've yet to accomplish in the Tammi Reiss era.

URI will look to reach the NCAA tournament for just the second time in program history. The first and only appearance came back in the 1995-96 season.