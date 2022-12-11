HAMDEN, Conn. (WPRI) – Madison Hattix-Covington’s game-high 19 points led Rhode Island over Quinnipiac 63-55 on Sunday in a game that was tied through three quarters.
The Rams improve to 6-1 on the season.
