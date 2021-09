PROVIDENCE (WPRI) – The University of Rhode Island dominated the second half in Saturday’s Governor’s Cup against Brown. The Rams were only up by three points at halftime, but went on to win 45-24 in the 105th edition of the in-state rivalry.

The Governor’s Cup returned this season after being canceled in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

With the win, URI improves to 3-0 on the season for the first time since the start of their 2005 campaign.