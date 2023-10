PROVIDENCE (WPRI) — Kasim Hill threw for 222 yards and three touchdowns to lead URI to the 34-30 win over Brown in the annual Governor’s Cup on Saturday afternoon. Ja’Den McKenzie also helped the attack, rushing for 111 yards over 12 carries and a touchdown.

Brown’s Ian Franzioni, Stockton Owen, and Wes Rockett all rushed for a touchdown apiece.

The Rams improve to 4-2, as the Bears fall to 2-2.