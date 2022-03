KINGSTON (WPRI) – The University of Rhode Island is set to hire Archie Miller as its next men’s basketball coach.

Can confirm this. #URI will hire Archie Miller as its next head coach.



Hearing press conference will be held on Monday.

Miller was the 2017 Atlantic 10 Coach of the Year while at Dayton. Most recently, Miller coached the Indiana Hoosiers until March 2021.