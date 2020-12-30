URI snaps skid, knocks off St. Bonaventure for first A10 win

KINGSTON, R.I. (WPRI) – In its first game action since Dec. 18, the URI men’s basketball team picked up its first league win of the year Wednesday night at home, 63-57. against St. Bonaventure. The win snapped a three-game losing streak and bookended the month of December with wins. Rhody trailed by two at halftime but ripped off an impressive 13-0 run to begin the second half. The Bonnies got the game tied at 47 late but the Rams closed the game strong to improve their record to 4-5 and 1-1 in the Atlantic 10.

Jeremey Sheppard paced the Rams with 17 points and Antwan Walker added a double-double of 11 points and 10 rebounds. The Rams will close out their three-game homestand on Sunday afternoon against Saint Joseph’s.

