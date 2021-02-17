URI snaps skid against Dayton in memorable comeback win on Senior Night

KINGSTON (WPRI) – Down by 18 points with 9:44 to go and riding a four game losing streak, it could have been easy for Rhode Island to pack it up and look ahead to lighter competition this Sunday against George Washington. But the Rams staged an impressive rally on the back of their all-time great Fatts Russell (20 points, 7 assists, 5 rebounds, 4 steals) and fellow senior guard Jeremy Sheppard (17 points). The duo helped URI force overtime. And a second overtime. With key contributions up and down the lineup, including freshman Ish Leggett’s 18 points, Rhody pulled out it’s most impressive win of the year when it needed it the most.

URI improves to 10-12 on the season and 7-8 in conference play. It will travel to George Washington on Sunday to face the Colonials at 11:30 a.m. on NBCSN.