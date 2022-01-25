URI runs out of gas, blows 15-point lead in second straight game

KINGSTON (WPRI) – That’s two straight get-wrenching losses for URI men’s basketball. After leading by 15 points for the second straight game at home, the Rams coughed up the lead yet again this time to Richmond on Tuesday night in a 70-63 set back.

The Rams held their largest lead of the game early in the second half before the Spiders applied full court pressure. That pressure wore down the Rams and the Spiders outscored Rhody by 22 points the rest of the way. URI was held without a basket in the final 5:50 of the contest.

Bishop Hendricken alum SeBastian Thomas earned his first career start when senior Jeremy Sheppard didn’t suit up. The rookie guard missed all eight shots but dished out a career-high seven assists against just two turnover in 38 minutes.

