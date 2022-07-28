(WPRI) – The University of Rhode Island has been ranked third out of 13 teams in the CAA Football preseason poll. The conference released the 2022 poll on Thursday.

The Rams are coming off their best season in 20 years, nearly making the FCS playoffs for the first time since 1985. After starting 5-0, the team lost three-straight games. The Rams won two of their last three after that, finishing at 7-4.

“We may have got a little bit ahead of ourselves within the team last year. This year we’re going to be focused on taking it week-by-week, day-by-day. That’s all we can control,” said quarterback Kasim Hill.

“We know we need to do better this year and it’s just stay strong throughout the whole season and keep pushing,” said safety and linebacker Henry Yianakopolos.